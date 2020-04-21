Tales from the Trail: Corb Lund

The singer-songwriter met up with Canadian Western country artist Corb Lund for this round of the podcast.

Tyller sits down with Corb Lund to talk about songwriting, western culture, performing and more at the historic Coupland Dancehall.

The release of Lund's album, Agricultural Tragic, was originally scheduled for release this week but has been postponed until June 26, 2020. The album is available for pre-order on the artist's website.

Watch the interview below.

For more Tales from the Trail…

Season 1

Season 2