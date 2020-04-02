Red Dirt Artists Make Facebook a Dancehall

Kevin Fowler, Cody Canada, Aaron Watson, Wade Bowen and more are going live online.

Talk about stepping up in a time of need. Whether coordinated or coincidental, the biggest stars of the red dirt country music scene have brought their dancehall vibes and request-filled live shows to Facebook. Some ask musical friends to join in the fun, while others enlist the budding talents of their kiddos. No matter what, if you are accustomed to getting gussied up and tearing up the country bars every week, watching these guys on a nearly nightly basis will help with the live-music withdrawals. See below for the latest info and streams:

Cory Morrow

“Morrow’s Monday” is a video series the Texas artist is bringing back while everyone’s spending more time at home. Like many of us, Morrow has little kids to entertain, so what better way than to invite them to play instruments as well? The results are endlessly charming.

Wade Bowen

“Wade’s World Quaranstream” is a tongue-in-cheek take on the social media concert trend. He and a few of the other performers mentioned here are performing in their honky-tonked-out mancaves. Love to see it.

Kevin Fowler

Fowler has always been good to C&I, having lent his time and talent to one of our Best of the West parties in Vegas during NFR. Now, he’s doing a weekly session with friends called “Honky Tonk Tuesdays.” Home dancehall vibes achieved.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen

Bowen is a busy guy, because in addition to his own stream, he offers “Hold My Beer Wednesdays,” a weekly series in which he and Randy Rogers preview new tunes from their forthcoming collaboration album, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2.



Cody Canada

The beloved Americana badass takes to Facebook Live on Wednesdays to keep fans entertained.



Stoney LaRue

LaRue has “Kickin’ It Live From Home.” The latest installment finds him tappin’ toes, singing, and strumming his guitar on a piano bench.



Aaron Watson

Another family man, Watson invites his kids on occasion to help him broadcast on Facebook Live. Watson is uber-connected to his fans online. Solid songs, good sense of humor, and heart for miles.



Wrangler on Facebook

The iconic brand has been periodically posting live-stream performances from the artists it sponsors. Rising country star Cody Johnson hopped online this week for the brand.

